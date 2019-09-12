Osceola Dragway gets recommendation; neighbors still divided on plan

Some residents are saying “no” after a public hearing Thursday to expand Osceola Dragway.

“We have three words that summarize what we feel about this project: no, no, and no,” resident Lyle Fisel says.

The plan includes three phases: improving the existing racetrack, developing a business park, and developing a future road course and testing track and facility.

If approved, the drag way would open from 8 a.m. to dusk every weekend (weather permitting) from April to October.

After hearing both sides for and against the project, the Planning Commission voted in favorable recommendation, 8-1, on all three parts of the application.

“I’m very disappointed, obviously,” Fisel said.

Rivells Teter, who has over 30 years of family history at Osceola Dragway says he think officials made the right decision.

“I think it was great, I think it was justified,” Teter said.

What isn’t justified to some residents is not only how close the track will be to neighboring homes or how loud the noise will be, but how it impacts the future of the county.

“It’s not about the racetrack, it’s about the future and my grandchildren and every other people in here who choose to live in Baugo Township,” another resident against the plan said.

While some cannot come to an agreement with the project, others are agreeing on one thing.

It’s time for us to try and work together and everybody be good neighbors,” Fisel said.

“I understand both sides and I respect both sides and actually I have shook a lot of hands with people opposing and told them I hope we can get together and have a pop some day at the track,” Teter said.

The County Commission will vote on a final decision on the Osceola Dragway expansion on October 21st.