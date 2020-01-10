Official: DNA test to determine if coyote bit Chicago child

A Chicago animal control official says DNA tests to determine if a coyote captured on the city's North Side is the animal that attacked a 6-year-old boy will take weeks to complete.

Jenny Schlueter of the Chicago Animal Care and Control says the coyote that was captured Thursday night will be held at an animal rehabilitation center until the tests are completed.

Chicago police and animal control officers chased the animal for several blocks before catching it. Schlueter says another coyote spotted in the area eluded capture.

Experts say most cases of suspected coyote bites turn out to have been a dog attack.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/10/2020 2:29:18 PM (GMT -5:00)

