Police are searching for the person who crashed their car into a home in St. Joseph County.

It happened in the 56000 block of Ash Road in Osceola around 6:30 Saturday night.

The homeowner claims the driver missed a corner, then he heard a loud boom from inside his home.

If you have any information, officials urge you to call the Osceola Police Department at 574-674-8685 or St. Joseph County Police at 574-235-9611.