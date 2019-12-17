Officers save boy who fell through thin ice in Winona Lake

Body camera video from the Winona Lake Police Department shows the rescue of an 11-year-old boy who had fallen through thin ice last week.

Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Bill was off-duty Friday night when he saw a Winona Lake police officer speed through an intersection with his lights and siren on, according to our reporting partners at The Times-Union in Warsaw. Bill was in his marked ISP car, so he went to see if he could help.

That's when he and the officer reached a retention pond where they found a boy who had fallen through the ice.

Bill ran into the water to swim out to the boy and grabbed him by the collar, but he got caught up in the broken ice as he got closer to shore.

That's when Winona Lake officer Dave Swain entered the water to help Bill and the child get back to land.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

