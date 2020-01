More than a dozen police officers are responding to a SWAT situation in Cass County Wednesday afternoon.

Several police departments are at the scene in the 33000 block of Redfield Street, which is near Ironwood and just north of the state line.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office brought a small tank to the scene, and Michigan State Police have an armored vehicle as well.

We have a crew at the scene, and we'll post updates once we know more.