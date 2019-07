South Bend police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of East Indiana at 5:30 p.m.

20 minutes later, they say a 13-year-old boy arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

If you have any information, you're asked to call South Bend police at 574-235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.