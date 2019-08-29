Officers injured during struggle with suspect

Two police officers were injured during a struggle with a suspect at Castle Point Apartments on Thursday.

Devin Myers, 22, was wanted on five active felony warrants for the following: possession of a firearm by a violent felon, level 5 felony; embezzlement, level 6 felony; domestic battery in the presence of a child, level 6 felony; conversion, misdemeanor class a; and theft, level 6 felony.

Myers allegedly ran when the St. Joseph County officers arrived, and a chase ensued.

The officers tried to use a Taser on Myers, but they were unsuccessful.

They eventually caught up with Myers and struggled with him for several minutes.

During that time, police say a handgun fell out of Myers' pants. They say he also got hold of an officer's Taser, but it wasn't deployed.

Police later discovered the handgun they recovered had been reported stolen out of South Bend last month.

The officers lost a handheld radio during the chase and asked bystanders to call 911 for them. One person used the officers' radio to call for help.

Both officers were injured during the arrest. One was taken by ambulance and is currently in the emergency room getting a CAT scan for a head injury. The other officer was taken to an occupational health facility for a shoulder injury.

Myers was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation. He was then released and taken to ATF for further investigation. He was later booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

In addition to the felony warrants for which Myers was initially wanted, he was booked on new charges of resisting law enforcement, battery of a public safety official resulting in injury, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, disarming a law enforcement officer, firearm theft and possession of a handgun without a license.

