Officials investigating boating accident on Lake Michigan

Indiana Conservation Officers are currently investigating a boat accident investigation involving two vessels that collided northwest of Hammond Marina on Lake Michigan.

Yesterday evening at 8:15 p.m., responders were dispatched to a boat collision where one operator was thrown into the water. That operator was retrieved and transported to the University of Chicago for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

The names of the operators are being withheld due to the ongoing investigation and family notification.

Stick with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more.