Offender dies from coronavirus at LaPorte County prison

An offender at Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County has died from the coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health was notified of the death Tuesday morning.

The offender's identity wasn't released during the daily news conference featuring Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Tuesday that the health department is working with the Department of Corrections to offer whatever assistance they need.

She says the health department has prioritized working with correctional facilities and long-term care facilities.

