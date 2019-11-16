Off-duty State Trooper and Winona Lake officers rescue child from pond

An off-duty Indiana State Trooper is being credited with helping save an 11-year-old that had fallen through thin ice and into the waters of a Kosciusko County retention pond.

Trooper Jacob Bill was near County Road 325 East and Wooster Road on Friday evening when he saw Winona Lake officers responding to the incident.

Bill swam approximately 25 yards into the cold water and grabbed the child. Winona Lake Officer Dave Swain and Sergeant Joe Bumbaugh then helped them get safely to the shore.

The child was taken to the hospital, and has since been released, much to the relief of Trooper Bill.

"I was just glad that I was in the right place at the right time," he said.

Another child that had also been playing on the ice was able to get out of the water on his own before police arrived.