Nursing home resident who died had asked Alexa for help

A nursing home resident in western Michigan who died from COVID-19 complications repeatedly asked her Amazon Echo for help with pain.

LouAnn Dagen died Saturday after arriving at Mercy Health St. Mary’s hospital in Grand Rapids.

Her sister, Penny Dagen, discovered recordings and shared them with WOOD-TV.

LouAnn Dagen was 66 years old and lived at Metron of Cedar Springs.

Penny Dagen said her sister was getting medicine to help with pain.

She said LouAnn was taken to the hospital when her oxygen and blood pressure dropped.

The nursing home said last week that 31 residents and five staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

4/8/2020 11:34:41 AM (GMT -4:00)

