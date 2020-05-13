Nurse comes out of retirement to care for more patients

After working as a nurse for decades, Sue Reschke thought it was time to retire. She only lasted two years and was right back doing the thing she loves the most.

"I started 48 years ago and was getting close to retirement and thought I’d been doing this for a while," Reschke said. "I came back to work a few days, sometimes more sometimes less. Coming back to work is like a second family."

Reschke, a registered nurse and care manager in the emergency room, has always loved being a nurse.

To learn more about Reschke's story, watch the video above.