Nurse Appreciation Week: Asa Wood, Memorial Hospital

We’re continuing to celebrate ‘National Nurses Appreciation Week’ and today, we're featuring Asa Wood, a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital.

Wood has traveled the world as a nurse, saying he’s always felt called to help others. He was one of the first nurses to step up and volunteer to care for COVID patients at Memorial Hospital.

Wood hasn’t just been affected by the pandemic professionally, but personally. He was supposed to get married next month in Montana but COVID-19 is shifting his plans.

“I love what I do every day," Wood said. "Most of the nurses I work with, we know we’re in the right spot. We’re doing what we became nurses to do in the first place. We’ve been encouraged by that, to heave each other to lean on for that sort of thing."