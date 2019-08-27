Numerous vehicles stolen, broken into in Niles Twp. this summer

Car break-ins have spiked across Berrien County this summer, Sheriff Paul Bailey reports, but Niles Township has taken a hit.

In addition to residents seeing several of their vehicles broken into, a number of cars have been stolen from the township, according to Lt. Ryan Sullivan of the Berrien County Sheriff's Office. He said keys are being left in the ignition, and cars stolen or broken into are often left unlocked.

"If people remember to lock their vehicles and take their personal property out of their cars every night, because the people that are breaking into these cars have found out that too many people are leaving their cars unlocked," Bailey said.

In an email to 16 News Now, Sullivan stated vehicles were stolen this summer in the North 5th Street area, with several being taken off James Street and the area of Bluff Street and Monroe Street. Auto thefts happened again in the Shamrock subdivision area, on Kilarney Lane and Erin, and nearby on Parkside and Christiana Drive.

Earlier this summer, Sullivan said deputies discovered the same trend in the subdivision near Country Club Drive and South 15th Street.

He added several vehicles have been stolen near the strip of businesses on South 11th Street (M-51), south of the city limits (near Fulkerson and Bertrand Roads).

Bailey told 16 News Now many of the break-ins are happening at night and that people should contact police immediately if their dogs are strangely barking or if unusual noise is being made near homes.

He said many of the thieves who have been caught in connection to the recent break-ins are addicted to drugs and have sold the items stolen from vehicles to support their addictions.

