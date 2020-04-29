Number of patients keeps falling at Detroit-area provider

A health-care provider in southeastern Michigan said it has dropped below 400 COVID-19 patients for the first time in five weeks.

Henry Ford Health System has five acute-care hospitals.

It says it had 377 patients Wednesday, down from 418 on Tuesday. It had 376 patients on March 26.

Michigan’s largest provider, Beaumont Health, has also been reporting significant reductions in COVID-19 patients.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said a field hospital at TCF Center, which was built to help area hospitals, won’t be needed much longer.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/29/2020 12:44:09 PM (GMT -4:00)

