Notre Dame's Shakespear in Fremont Park brings South Bend kids, residents together

Enjoy nature and the theater all at the same time.

Notre Dame’s Shakespeare in Fremont Park will take place Friday starting at 7 p.m. at Fremont Park, located at 1800 Fremont Street in South Bend.

Local kids and adults of all ages will perform modern versions of Shakespeare, and it includes stories from South Bend residents mixed with Shakespeare classics.

Boomer, the giant boom box on wheels will be at the park, and the performances will take place on the stage.

"To give these kids something that they can really hold on to, teaching them Shakespeare like really stretches their brain like to a space that they never really knew or thought would ever be an opportunity,” said Kim Clowers, President of the Fremont Youth Foundation. “And this is so great. They really, really love it."

The event is free and all are welcome to attend.

Concessions will be available at the park, and all the proceeds will go to the Fremont Youth Foundation.

Another performance will also take place Saturday at Potawatomi Park at 7 p.m.

