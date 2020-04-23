Notre Dame using coronavirus relief funding to help families of students

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU)- On Wednesday, Notre Dame announced that it's using federal coronavirus relief funding to help families of some of its students.
The university president, Father John Jenkins, has ordered that its share of federal coronavirus relief money be used exclusively for direct financial aid to students, whose families have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Notre Dame suspended all in-person classes back in March, as well as cancelled the 2020 on-campus commencement ceremony.