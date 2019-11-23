Notre Dame usher finishes 48-year career in game against BC

Notre Dame fans close the books on another season where they never saw the Irish lose on home turf.

Ernest Wonisch look upon Notre Dame stadium in his last game as an usher.

Ushers, the people that you'll see as soon as you walk in the gates, when you're trying to find your seat, when you're going for a hot dog or buying some Notre Dame gear, work hard to make it a positive game experience for attendees.

Many of these staff members travel from hours a way to do a job they say they love.

Saturday's Boston College matchup was Ernest Wonisch's last game working at Notre Dame Stadium, a journey that's lasted 48 years.

"I turn 65 in January, so I'm retiring from ushering and receiving the gold card so I can still come to every home game. I started coming to every home game in the early '60s, before Parseghian was here. My father started coming out in 1935," he said.

While this is Wonisch's last game as an usher, he said this is far from the last time he'll be in Notre Dame Stadium.

