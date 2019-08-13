Notre Dame unveils throwback uniforms based on 1988 design

Notre Dame will celebrate the 150th anniversary of college football by wearing throwback uniforms based on the design worn by the 1988 National Championship team.

The throwback uniforms will be worn against Boston College on Nov. 23, during Notre Dame's last home game of the season.

"To celebrate college football’s 150th anniversary and to give nod to one of the greatest teams ever to take the field, this year’s heritage uniform honors Notre Dame’s undefeated 1988 season. With a perfect 12-0 mark and a National Championship, the 1988 Fighting Irish team epitomizes what every team strives for each season – perfection," said Nick Billiris, senior design director of team sports at Under Armour.

Click here for more information and pictures from und.com.