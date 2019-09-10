Notre Dame to start utilizing metal detectors at major sporting events

Notre Dame’s home opener against New Mexico is just a few days away.

And fans will notice some security changes at the game.

Starting Saturday, there will be metal detectors at all entrances leading into Notre Dame Stadium.

For fans, the process will be quick. Before entering the stadium, fans will hand their clear bag to stadium personnel, and walk through the metal detector. The stadium personnel will then hand back the clear bag once it’s been checked, scan the ticket, and fans will be free to go inside.

"It's pretty rare to go to any major event, whether it's a concert or play or sporting event, and not have a metal detector,” said Dennis Brown, University Spokesman. “And so we just simply wanted to add an extra layer of protection for our fans and for the teams and the staff."

The metal detectors will now be used at all major sporting events held at the school.

For more information on the security process, click here .

For more information on the Clear Bag Policy,

click here .

