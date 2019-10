Notre Dame and Live Nation will make a "major concert announcement" on Thursday morning at Notre Dame Stadium.

16 News Now will be at the 10 a.m. announcement, and we're planning to stream it on Facebook Live.

No other information about the concert has been revealed. Thursday's event is not open to the public.

In October 2018, country music star Garth Brooks became the first artist to ever play in concert at Notre Dame Stadium. That event was announced on July 9, 2018.