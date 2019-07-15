Notre Dame to hire for 50+ positions at career fair

Notre Dame is hosting a career fair on Tuesday, and they're planning to hire employees for more than 50 full-time, part-time and temporary service industry positions.

The event is being held from 3 to 7 p.m. on July 16 in the Monogram Room at the Joyce Center.

Positions are available in Campus Dining, Custodial Services, the Morris Inn, Parking Services and St. Michael’s Laundry.

You can find a complete list of job titles and descriptions at notredameservicefamily.com

From the University of Notre Dame:

The University of Notre Dame will host a career fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (July 16) in the Monogram Room at the Joyce Center at Notre Dame. Hiring managers will interview candidates for more than 50 full-time, part-time and temporary service industry positions and will make hiring decisions immediately.

A wide variety of positions are available in Campus Dining, Custodial Services, the Morris Inn, Parking Services and St. Michael’s Laundry. A complete list of job titles and job descriptions are available online. Positions include the following as well as many others:

• Baker at the Center for Culinary Excellence — full-time

• Cook at South Dining Hall — full-time

• Cook at Legends — part-time

• Cook at the Morris Inn — full-time, part-time and on-call

• Custodian — full-time, temporary/on-call

• Dining room server at the Morris Inn — full-time, part-time and on-call

• Guest room attendant at the Morris Inn — full-time, part-time and on-call

• Kitchen associate at Au Bon Pain, Catering — part-time

• Laundry attendant at St. Michael’s Laundry — temporary

• Parking attendant — temporary or on-call

• Retail associates at Campus Dining — part-time

• Server/bartender at Legends — part-time

All candidates who attend the fair should be prepared for interviews. Employment benefits for full-time employees of the University include job stability, growth opportunities, a generous retirement package, more than 30 days of paid vacation, sick and holiday time, medical and dental insurance, free Transpo bus transportation with a Notre Dame ID card, access to the Notre Dame Wellness Center and tuition assistance.

Free parking is available south of the Joyce Center for those attending the fair.