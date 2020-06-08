Notre Dame suspending all study abroad programs for Fall semester

The University of Notre Dame announced on Monday that it's suspending all undergraduate and graduate study abroad programs for the 2020 Fall semester.

The university says several factors went into the decision, such as the ability or lack to guarantee testing of students taking part in the abroad programs and the travel bans and advisories issued by the Department of State, CDC, and WHO.

"One of the hallmarks of a Notre Dame education is studying abroad at one of our many international studies," says Vice President Associate provost for Internationalization, Michael E. Pippenger. "Just as it was a difficult but necessary decision to suspend our programs midway through this past spring semester, it’s equally so now for the entire fall semester," he says. "Though it’s impossible to predict the scope of the pandemic in the coming months, we look forward to being able to have Notre Dame students studying abroad in the spring of 2021."

The university also says it informed students, that were planning to study abroad this Fall, about the school's decision so they can make adjustments to their on-campus schedules.