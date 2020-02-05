Notre Dame students hope to raise $20,000 during 14th annual Day of Man

If you’re driving around the campus of Notre Dame on Wednesday, you may see some very cold students.

That’s because it’s the 14th annual Day of Man.

The men of Siegfried Hall will walk around campus all day in shorts and t-shirts, freezing for a reason.

With signs and red solo cups, students will be collecting money for the Center for the Homeless.

In the 14 years of this fundraiser, students have raised nearly $150,000, having raised $16,000 last year alone.

This year, they're hoping to raise $20,000, and that money will be used to renovate the kitchen at the Center for the Homeless.

"We're standing in solidarity with the homeless,” said Notre Dame junior Kieran Wurl. “If we're cold for one day, we feel like they're cold for the whole year. So trying to raise money to help them out is our goal."

If you can't donate in person on Wednesday, you can donate online by clicking here .