Notre Dame students create 'Catholics vs. Corona' shirts for charity

Four freshman at the University of Notre Dame are looking to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The students created this white t-shirt that says "Catholics vs Corona" across the front.

It's a reference to the "Catholics vs. Convicts" t-shirts Notre Dame students sold before the Irish football team played the Miami Hurricanes in 1988.

Half of the sales profits will go to the United Way of St. Joseph County and the other half will go to the National United Way organization.

The shirts cost $19.95 plus shipping and handling and are available for purchase here.

