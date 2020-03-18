Notre Dame student tests positive for coronavirus

A Notre Dame student who was studying abroad in London has tested positive for coronavirus, the university announced Wednesday.

The student traveled from London to their home in the United States, and they did not come back to campus.

From the University of Notre Dame:

Dear Members of the Notre Dame Community:

A Notre Dame student who returned last week from studying abroad in London has notified the University that the student has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The student had traveled from London to home in the United States, and not to Notre Dame’s main campus in South Bend. The student was already self-quarantined when tested for the virus. The student’s local health department is currently overseeing medical care in conjunction with local providers. These local health officials are authorized to notify additional individuals who may have been in recent, close contact with the student.

The University recommends that you diligently observe social distancing, hygiene, and other measures to protect yourself and to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. For recommendations click here.

If you have been in contact with someone who tested positive, or suspect that you yourself have contracted the virus, please call ahead to your local healthcare provider, the Notre Dame Wellness Center (574-634-9355) or, if you are a student residing on-campus or locally off-campus, University Health Services (574-631-7497).

Previously, and following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the University had cancelled public events, closed most food outlets, and restricted meals to “grab-n-go” at the North Dining Hall. Most employees are working remotely and distance learning for students begins Monday. The University had already closed all of our Global Gateways and other study abroad programs, cancelled summer overseas programs, barred University-reimbursed travel internationally and restricted it domestically.

Beginning this Friday, the University will circulate a weekly summary of coronavirus-related developments. We are grateful for your continued patience, flexibility, and dedication. Meanwhile, please pray for the health of members of the Notre Dame community or anyone who has been compromised by this disease.

In Notre Dame,

Paul J. Browne

Vice President for

Public Affairs and Communications