Notre Dame staff may begin working from home by end of Tuesday

Notre Dame staff members may soon be working from home.

The University issued a letter from executive officers giving details on a plan in response to coronavirus concerns.

By the end of day on Tuesday, staff with supervisor approval can begin working from home.

This will apply only to staff whose roles allow for remote work.

There may still be employees that have to be physically present on campus. The University said they will be adopting recommended safety measures to keep those workers in good health.

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins said the school hopes to resume normal operations in April.