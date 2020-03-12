Notre Dame spring football activities suspended amid coronavirus concerns

In a statement released by head coach Brian Kelly, the Notre Dame athletic department has suspended activities for teams not in their competitive seasons including spring football.

Amid coronavirus pandemic concerns and suspension of in-person classes, student athletes have been asked not to return to campus until further notice.

Additionally, the team will not be hosting any recruits or recruiting activities until further notice.

Statement from Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Brian Kelly:

“In alignment with the University of Notre Dame’s decision to suspend in-person classes and the Athletic Department’s decision to suspend activities for teams not in their competitive season, I have asked our student-athletes not to return to campus until further notice. With our student-athletes’ health and well-being at the forefront of our decision making, and given the rapidly changing environment surrounding COVID-19, this is best for all the members of the Notre Dame Football family. In addition, we will not be hosting any recruits or recruiting activities on campus until further notice.

Father Jenkins and the university leadership team put a great deal of thought into the plan they laid out for Notre Dame and I agree that our football student-athletes should take the same precautions in an effort to reduce the likelihood of the transmission of the virus.”

