Notre Dame ranked No. 9 in preseason Amway Coaches Poll

The Notre Dame football team is ranked No. 9 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll.

The rankings were released Thursday.

Several Irish opponents also made the top 25:

3. Georgia

7. Michigan

23. Stanford

The following Irish opponents didn't make the top 25, but they were among teams that received votes: Virginia Tech, USC, Virginia, Duke and Boston College.

Clemson took the top spot in the preseason poll, and Alabama is No. 2.

Notre Dame begins their season on Labor Day (Sept. 2) at Louisville.

