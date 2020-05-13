Notre Dame raises $8.8 million in The Fight to help students affected by COVID-19

The University of Notre Dame raised $8.8 million dollars to help students affected financially by the coronavirus.

It was all part of a virtual eight hour show called "The Fight."

It featured stories of how Notre Dame is taking “The Fight" to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and worldwide.

There were appearances by several distinguished members of the Notre Dame family, as well as those on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle

Our own Terry McFadden, Tricia Sloma and Gary Sieber anchored part of the program.

The money raised will provide financial aid to nearly 200 students in need.