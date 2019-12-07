Notre Dame prepares for latest matchup with UCONN

The Notre Dame women's basketball is en route to Connecticut right now as they gear up to take on their rival the UConn Huskies.

“I think it's the best rivalry in women's sports,” head coach Muffet McGraw said. “This year of course they are very much the favorite. We haven't been in the underdog role quite so drastically in probably ten years. So we go in with absolutely no pressure on us. They're nobody in the country that probably thinks we're going to win this game. So for us I think we gotta relax, maybe breathe a little bit, maybe that will be good for us.”

The last time these two teams met up was in last year's Final Four with the Irish coming out victorious 81-76.

But in the regular season, Notre Dame hasn't beaten UConn since 2013.

The Irish head in to Sunday’s game as a big underdog, but it's a familiar foe head coach Muffet McGraw is ready for.

“Well, we have to go in with confidence,” McGraw said. “You have to absolutely go in knowing you can win the game and if you don't, you're going to lose it in the first quarter. I think they are a team, especially playing at home that is always very tough to play and you have to go in with a very confident attitude.”

The latest chapter in the Notre Dame-UConn rivalry unfolds Sunday at 4 on ESPN.

