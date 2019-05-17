Notre Dame prepares for 174th commencement ceremony

It’s going to be quite the weekend around the campus of Notre Dame.

Roughly 25,000 friends and family are expected to attend the 174th commencement ceremony.

About 3,100 students are expected to walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

The events kick off Friday and go throughout the weekend, but the main commencement ceremony will take place Sunday at Notre Dame Stadium.

Traffic delays are expected on the streets surrounding campus, and officers will be out directing traffic on Angela Boulevard Sunday.

While it will be a busy weekend for Notre Dame, it won’t be quite as busy as a regular football game day.

"Football weekends have a lot of electricity to them but this one is more about pride in the achievements of young people,” said Notre Dame Spokesman Dennis Brown. “A lot of emotion is there, a lot of tears, a lot of love."

Holy Cross College and Saint Mary’s College are also having their commencement ceremonies on Saturday, so there may be plenty of congestion around S.R. 933.

