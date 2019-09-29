Notre Dame moves up to No. 9 in latest AP poll

Notre Dame has moved up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press college football poll following their 35-20 win over Virginia on Saturday. The Cavaliers, who were ranked No. 18 ahead of the matchup, have dropped down to No. 23.

Michigan also moved up a spot to No. 19 following their 52-0 win over Rutgers. Meanwhile, Michigan State dropped from the top 25 after they outlasted Indiana 40-31.

Alabama is No. for the first time this season, replacing preseason No. 1 Clemson after the Tigers had a close call.

Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes Sunday from the media panel as the Tigers' one-point victory at North Carolina gave the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank the first shake-up at the top this season. Clemson slipped to No. 2 and received 18 first-place votes.

The last time a No. 1 team won and dropped was Ohio State on Nov. 7, 2015, after the Buckeyes beat Minnesota 28-14 at home. It has happened 74 times previously since the poll started in 1936.

No. 3 Georgia received four first-place votes. Ohio State moved up to No. 4 and received seven first-place votes. LSU was No. 5 and Oklahoma sixth. No. 7 Auburn received three first-place votes.

At the other end of the rankings, No. 24 SMU is ranked for the first time since the program received the so-called death penalty for NCAA rules violations in 1987 and did not compete for two seasons.

9/29/2019 2:04:10 PM (GMT -4:00)