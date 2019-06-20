Notre Dame included in United's college football direct flight schedule

There is some exciting news for Notre Dame fans before the football season even begins: United Airlines has created a college football flying schedule, and Fighting Irish games are included.

The company is adding 10,000 seats between its hubs and popular game day destinations, and it is the first time any major airline has done so.

United says Notre Dame fans, alumni and students can now fly directly from South Bend for the games against Georgia and Duke.

Other routes include Columbus to Lincoln for Ohio State at Nebraska and from Los Angeles to South Bend for USC-Notre Dame.

Tickets are now available for all of the flights.


