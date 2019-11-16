Notre Dame honors Wounded Warrior veterans during game vs. Navy

There were a lot of special guest at this game. We even got a glimpse of Jon Bon Jovi at the stadium.

Perhaps the most special guest was a group of Wounded Warrior veterans that were recognized at the end of the first quarter.

During a week that we celebrate our veterans, Notre Dame decided to do the same for more than eighty veterans with the Wounded Warrior project.

At first, Wounded Warrior planned on buying tickets for roughly fifty veterans before the university stepped in.

Notre Dame donated these tickets and then honored the vets between the first and second quarter in the game against Navy.

A handful of these vets cheered for the Midshipmen after serving in the Navy, but for the most part, they're fans of the Irish.

"This is a bucket list come true. This is truly amazing, a blessing, to be here at a Notre Dame game. I've been a Notre Dame my whole life and to finally have the opportunity to be at a game and actually on the field is amazing," said veteran Jeff Sikes.

"Besides going overseas and fighting for my country this is--well, I love my kids and my wife but this is probably the best thing in my life," said veteran Aaron Hooten.