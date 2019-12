The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28.

It's the first-ever matchup between the two teams.

Iowa State finished the year 7-5.

Notre Dame wrapped up their third-straight ten win season and finished top-15 in the country scoring 37 points a game while only allowing 19 points per game.

