Notre Dame gets funding to research quick cancer diagnosis

The University of Notre Dame has received funding for a quicker way to diagnose cancer.

The $2.9 million award will be used to create a new diagnostic platform that will combine several types of technology.

The goal is to identify biomarkers of cancer from just a drop or two of blood.

The research team says the new platform could be able to detect cancer in as little as three hours.

The project's funding comes from the National Institutes of Health.

For more information on the research, click here.

