Notre Dame football player tests positive for COVID-19

A Notre Dame football player has tested positive for coronavirus.

The university released a statement Monday, reading in part, “91 Notre Dame football student-athletes have received COVID-19 testing. Of those 91, one tested positive for COVID-19, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler.”

The statement says the football student-athlete is asymptomatic and self-isolating.

Four other players are in self-quarantine, all of whom are asymptomatic.

All 50 staff members were tested and all tested negative.

Additionally, of the 91 football student-athletes who were tested, four tested positive for the VODI-19 anitbody.

