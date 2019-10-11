Notre Dame fans anxiously awaiting rivalry game

We are just a day away from one of the biggest games of the year for Notre Dame football. The Irish are taking on USC Saturday night under the lights of Notre Dame Stadium, and the anticipation is building.

Fans gathered inside Purcell Pavillion for the pep rally. This is one of the longest rivalries in college football, and it's one of those games that fans look forward to every year.

Notre Dame and USC first played on December 4, 1926, and they've played every year since then with the exception of just three seasons.

16 News Now's Lindsay Stone spoke to a group of friends from Long Island who traveled all the way here for their first Notre Dame game and say they picked this game for a reason.

"None of us are dying, but we're living a bucket list item here at ND," John Mertado said.

His friend, Frank Reina, added, "It's a rivalry game, historically. They've been playing USC for the last 40 years. This year, we're going to put a beating on them."

