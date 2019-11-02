Notre Dame fan family honors father with "log-chapel" trailer

Some of the biggest Notre Dame fans travel hundreds of miles to come see a game.

16 News Now learned of one big Notre Dame family that cheer for the Irish year round in South Bend.

A structure known by all who go to Notre Dame--the log chapel.

This is where Notre Dame alum Tom Soisson married his bride Susan almost thirty years ago.

“We didn't want a big wedding and coincidentally the basilica was closed at that time so we got married in February of 1990,” Tom said.

Now Tom, his wife, and their four kids hold down the fort for their friends who come to root for the Irish.

“Their grandpa played for Notre Dame way back before--I don't know what year. So, they're the biggest fans I've ever seen,” said Tom’s future son-in-law Gary Parriman.

Around this time last year, Tom's family made a tailgate trailer for his 60th birthday that acts as a reminder of how special South Bend is to their family.

“My parents got married in the log chapel on campus so we kinda wanted to do it in that spirit. We put the shiplap on the sides to look like the old wood the log chapel was built on,” said Tom’s son Adam Soisson.

Tom's house is full of memories between when he attended Notre Dame as a student in 1977 and now.

He said this trailer built by his family will be something made to last.

“My kids are amazing, my wife is amazing. I've been blessed for many years. I'd like to say the smartest thing I ever did was marry up,” Tom said.

Proving some of the biggest Irish fans never leave South Bend.

Tom grew up one of seven kids and played football at Kalamazoo Hackett with his father, Dick Soisson, as head coach before making the permanent move to South Bend.

