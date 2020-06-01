Notre Dame community reflects on George Floyd's death with 'Prayer of Unity'

The Notre Dame community shared a moment to pray for the family of George Floyd and other victims of racial injustice.

16 News Now tells us how they all came together to listen.

Thousands came together to the Hesburgh Library Quad, to acknowledge the pain impacting the black community after George Floyd's death, and throughout the centuries leading up to now.

"We take hope from the many protests in the past week. As Cornell West has said, the worst outcome amidst of Floyd's death would perhaps have been if no one protested--if there was no outcry. We need an outcry. We need to advocate for justice," said University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins.

It was an opportunity to pray together, but also to listen.

"Let us ask for justice, for an end to the legacy of racism, for an end to violence in our streets and in our hearts and for the wisdom to know what to do and the courage to do it," Jenkins said.

Speakers then lead the March for Justice to the Grotto.

Many in attendance picking up a candle, symbolically carrying the message shared Monday night, in hopes of concrete change.

The march wrapped up at the Grotto where those in attendance were invited to pray for those who've lost their lives and for peace and justice.