Notre Dame commencement to start earlier due to weather

Officials at the University of Notre Dame say Sunday's commencement ceremony will now be two hours earlier, citing the threat of inclement weather.

The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. tentatively in Notre Dame Stadium, but a final decision will be made at 6 a.m. Sunday regarding if commencement should be moved inside Purcell Pavilion. University officials say that announcement will be made via email to faculty and students, as well as on the university's home page and social media accounts.

Gates will open at 7 a.m. for either venue. If the ceremony is in the stadium, graduates are asked to enter through the north (Rockne) gate and seat themselves beginning at 7.