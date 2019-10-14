Notre Dame ceases to burn coal 1 year ahead of schedule

There will be no more coal for the University of Notre Dame.

On Monday, the university dumped the final 10 tons that will ever be burned at the power plant on campus.

The milestone comes a year ahead of schedule.

Coal had been used as an energy source at Notre Dame since the university opened in 1842.

"These steps, they don't solve every problem. I hope they'll provide an example of how we can have a sustainable future," said the Rev. John I. Jenkins, Notre Dame's president. "We can have a relationship to the Earth and our environment that is not simply exploitative but sees it as a gift, and we can nurture that sense of gift in everything we do."

Jenkins says the university was inspired to stop using coal based on a 2015 letter Pope Francis wrote about taking better care of the Earth.

