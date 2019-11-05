Notre Dame at Duke football game won't be available on Comcast

When the Notre Dame football team takes the field against Duke in primetime Saturday, many Michiana fans won't be able to watch the ACC Network game.

The ACC Network is not available through Comcast, which has just over 100,000 subscribers in Michiana.

Fans who subscribe to the following cable, satellite and streaming providers will have access to the ACC Network: AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, Dish, YouTube TV, Sling, AT&T TV NOW and Hulu + Live TV.

Coverage of Notre Dame at Duke will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Notre Dame leads the series 3-2, but Duke beat the Irish 38-35 when they last played in 2016.

On Wednesday, the Fighting Irish men's basketball team starts their season at North Carolina on the ACC Network. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

