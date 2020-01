The University of Notre Dame is asking for the public's help locating a senior who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Annrose Jerry, a campus resident who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has dark hair, according to a release from the university.

Jerry was most recently seen Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. at Coleman-Morse Hall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555.