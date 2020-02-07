Notre Dame and NBC announce 2020 kickoff times

Notre Dame and NBC have announced kickoff times for the 2020 football season, which will feature two primetime games at Notre Dame Stadium and a night game at Lambeau Field against Wisconsin.

Sept. 12 – Arkansas (at Notre Dame Stadium) – 2:30 p.m. ET – NBC

Sept. 19 – Western Michigan (at Notre Dame Stadium) – 2:30 p.m. ET – NBC

Oct. 3 – Wisconsin (at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin) – 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

Oct. 10 – Stanford (at Notre Dame Stadium) – 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

Oct. 31 – Duke (at Notre Dame Stadium) – 3:30 p.m. ET – NBC

Nov. 7 – Clemson (at Notre Dame Stadium) – 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

Nov. 21 – Louisville (at Notre Dame Stadium) – 2:30 p.m. - NBC





From the University of Notre Dame:



NOTRE DAME, Indiana -- The University of Notre Dame and exclusive football broadcast partner NBC Sports have announced kickoff times for the 2020 Fighting Irish football campaign. The slate will feature a pair of primetime games at Notre Dame Stadium and a night contest at Lambeau Field in the return of the Shamrock Series.

All six home games and the Shamrock Series in Green Bay, Wisconsin, will be broadcast on NBC as Notre Dame and NBC Sports embark on the 30th season of their partnership.

Coming off three consecutive seasons with at least 10 victories, Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Brian Kelly and his squad will open the home slate on Sept. 12 when Arkansas visits for a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff. It will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the Irish and Razorbacks. Western Michigan will then visit on Sept. 19 for another 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Shamrock Series returns on Oct. 3 when Notre Dame and Wisconsin meet at historic Lambeau Field. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m CT. It marks just the second Division I football game at the historic venue, named for Packers founder and former Notre Dame Football player Curly Lambeau.

The Irish return home for the first of two primetime games in the House That Rockne Built with the Legends Trophy on the line against Stanford in a 7:30 p.m. ET kick. Next on the home docket is a Halloween contest with the Duke Blue Devils set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Nov. 7 will bring the Clemson Tigers to Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since 1979 with another contest under the lights (7:30 p.m. ET). The teams last met in 2018 at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

The home slate concludes with a Nov. 21 visit from the Louisville Cardinals set for a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Notre Dame opens its 2020 spring practice on March 5. The Blue-Gold Game is set for Saturday, April 18, with tickets on sale Wednesday, Feb. 19.

