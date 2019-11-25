Notre Dame women's basketball says weekend win gives them confidence

The Notre Dame women's basketball team will be escaping the cold.

The Irish are heading to Cancun on Tuesday to participate in the Cancun Challenge over the holiday weekend.

This comes after the Irish got their biggest win of the season Saturday against a ranked Michigan team.

“It does a lot, especially because we've had two tough losses at home, back to back, against two very good teams,” forward Sam Brunelle said. “So, for us to come back and beat a ranked team, it shows where we can be at. It’s really good for us moving forward.”

The team feels the win on Saturday was the confidence booster it needed heading into this week.

“It does a lot for us,” guard Destinee Walker said. “It shows our growth as a team and how we're getting better. Dropping out of the Top 25 last week, that motivated us to, you know, play harder and show that's where we deserve to be.”

Head coach Muffet McGraw says the team is improving and clicking together sooner than she thought they would.

“I think the biggest thing that it gives us is the knowledge that we can,” McGraw said. “Like, we can beat these teams. So, I think it gives us a lot of hope. I think it gives us definitely the confidence, but I think more than anything it changes your perspective to know going into the game that you know you can do it because you've done it.”

The Irish take on Florida Gulf Coast in the Cancun Challenge on Thanksgiving at 1:30 p.m.

