Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival to reschedule season

The 2020 Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The planned 2020 products, including A midsummer Night’s Dream, and The Two Noble Kinsmen, will move to equivalent dates in summer 2021.

However, between June 15 and Aug. 5, NDSF will offer twice-weekly series of online events in education, training and performance. The full schedule will be released May 15. All events are free of charge, but patrons may need to register ahead of time.

NDSF patrons who have already purchased tickets for the 2020 season should email or call the ticket office at (574) 631-2800.

