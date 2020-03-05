Notre Dame Service Family will hold career fair on Thursday

The Notre Dame Service Family is hosting a career fair Thursday afternoon.

It will be at the Century Center from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The Notre Dame Service Family is a career service dedicated to helping people find employment within the university while offering extensive benefits to its employees.

The service team has multiple career offerings available within its organization, including several positions at the re-dedicated Rohr's.

Rohr's is looking to fill positions for servers, bartenders, hosts, management, dining room attendants and other culinary jobs.

Employers will be conducting interviews and making offers on the spot.

For more information about Notre Dame Service Family, please visit

notredameservicefamily.com/

