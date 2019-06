Notre Dame Pre-College students are hosting food drives at three Martin's Supermarket in St. Joseph County.

The students has partnered with United Way and their food campaign, People Gotta Eat, to collect food and monetary donations.

The donations sites will be at Ironwood/23, Martin's on Ironwood at the River and Martin's at Erskine Plaza on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.